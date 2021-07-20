Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Brightcove worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

