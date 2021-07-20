Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Jamf by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jamf by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jamf by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 93,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,198,452.70. Insiders sold a total of 9,832,112 shares of company stock worth $324,458,922 over the last ninety days.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

JAMF opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

