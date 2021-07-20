Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,967. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLFS opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65, a PEG ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

