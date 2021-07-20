Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of Falcon Minerals worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLMN. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a P/E ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.81. Falcon Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.95.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.