Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the first quarter worth about $648,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DJP opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

