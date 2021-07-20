Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 120,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,394,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,285,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23.

