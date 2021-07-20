Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,195 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.