Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 121 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Seaboard worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Seaboard by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Seaboard by 260.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

SEB stock opened at $3,895.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $4,199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

