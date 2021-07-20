Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 886.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 86,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,250,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.