Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Impinj worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $61,689.09. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $639,131. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $965.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

