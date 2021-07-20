Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Avid Bioservices worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 632.66 and a beta of 2.21. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

