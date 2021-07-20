Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of WideOpenWest worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after buying an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WOW opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

