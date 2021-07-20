Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,748 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 426.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 129,872 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 276.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 76,679 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 211.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 94,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 64,296 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.