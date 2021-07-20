Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,621 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Cara Therapeutics worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $651.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

