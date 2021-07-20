Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

