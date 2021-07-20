Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4401 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

