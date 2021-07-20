Bao Finance (BAO) Market Capitalization Tops $22.78 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $22.78 million and $1.16 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00096691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00140386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,608.42 or 0.99744408 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

