Barclays Raises OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target to GBX 560

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSB. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

Shares of OSB stock traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 448.40 ($5.86). 602,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,279. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 468.67.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

