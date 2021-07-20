Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Trading Up 4.5%

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 3,892,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 1,382,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bark & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

