Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,386 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,724 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

