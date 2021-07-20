Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $525,242.92 and $13,316.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00004400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 571,386 coins and its circulating supply is 400,202 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

