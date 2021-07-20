BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.