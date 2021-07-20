Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 3.6% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after buying an additional 458,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.