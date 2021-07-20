BeatzCoin (BTZC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $48.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00119835 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

