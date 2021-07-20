BeatzCoin Trading Down 36.4% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $8.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00113094 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

