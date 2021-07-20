Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.29 million and $261.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00758202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

