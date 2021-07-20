Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 55,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 153,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

