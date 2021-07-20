Beetle Coin (BEET) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,454.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $116,754.37 and approximately $2,454.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

