Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 56,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDRFY. upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

