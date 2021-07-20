Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Down 2% This Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.61 million and approximately $15.01 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.00752532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

