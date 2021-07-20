Belt Trading Up 83.4% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00141115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.57 or 1.00016000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

