Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$33.11 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

