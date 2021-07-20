Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to post $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.14. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $86.48 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,663 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

