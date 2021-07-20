BetterBetting (BETR) Reaches Market Cap of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00740895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

