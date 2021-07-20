Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $169.50. Biglari shares last traded at $167.09, with a volume of 3,615 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.72.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 17,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772. Company insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Biglari by 44.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $233,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

