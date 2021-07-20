Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,912 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bill.com worth $24,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bill.com by 486.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $5,525,450.00. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,194 shares of company stock worth $30,619,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.