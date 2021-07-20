Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $44.83 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $266.66 or 0.00893943 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $44.83 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
