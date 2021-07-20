BinaryX Price Tops $3.61 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $6,292.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00012178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001287 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.57 or 0.01298587 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,216,669 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,188 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

