Bintex Futures Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003341 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $99,628.66 and $863,406.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00094922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00142117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,785.19 or 1.00632966 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

