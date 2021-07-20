BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCRX. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,272. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 334,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

