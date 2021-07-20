Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.21 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.10.

BIIB stock opened at $324.16 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

