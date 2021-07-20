Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.72

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.72 and last traded at $126.69, with a volume of 4494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

