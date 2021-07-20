BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,777,795 shares traded.

BIOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $83.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,225.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,984 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 439,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 688,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,103.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

