BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $97,486.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012478 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00751781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

