BitCoal Price Hits $0.0060 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $26,870.11 and approximately $80.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00619208 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001118 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

