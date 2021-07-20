Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $992,813.47 and approximately $87.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

