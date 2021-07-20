Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.00

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

