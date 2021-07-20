Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0326

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 459.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $424,362.50 and approximately $203.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 437.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016511 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.