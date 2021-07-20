Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Market Capitalization Reaches $152.31 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $13.34 or 0.00044770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $152.31 million and $28.25 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002209 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002280 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,112 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “



