Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $2.15 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.44 or 0.00385942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $265.39 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,652.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.01345406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003707 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,792,027 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.